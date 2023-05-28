Youm-e-Takbeer observed with zeal in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The silver jobilee of Youm-e-Takbeer was observed here on Sunday with national zeal and enthusiasm to commemorate the historic nuclear tests at Chaghi in 1998.

A main ceremony titled "Takbeer Conference" was arranged by the district government in which officers and a large number of people from all walk of life participated.

The speakers said the May 28 was a golden chapter in history of the country and hearts of people were beating with the armed forces. "Our forces are protectors of the motherland and people of the country", they added.

Meanwhile, another ceremony was also organized by the PHA in which DG PHA SyedTouqeer Haider kazmi participated with a large number of employees.

Special prayers were offered for progress and prosperity of the country.