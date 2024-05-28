Youm-e-Takbeer Rally Held In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 09:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A rally was held to observe Youm-e-Takbeer, here on Tuesday.
Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan led the rally in which government officials, civil society members, political party representatives and social leaders participated, chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Youm-e-Takbeer Zindabad".
The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and culminated after reaching Company Bagh.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that May 28, 1998, was a historic day in the Pakistan's history, when the country successfully conducted nuclear tests, making its defense impregnable and responding robustly to India's nuclear tests.
He said, "The day is of national pride for us when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defensive strength to the world."
He said that the public had enthusiastically participated in the rally which was testimony to the fact that people of Pakistan had immense love for their country and were always ready to defend the motherland.
Special prayers were also offered at the end of the rally for the progress and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK PM congratulates nation on 26th anniversary of nuclear tests10 seconds ago
-
Admin to set up 11 temporary cattle markets to facilitate citizens19 seconds ago
-
Obesity, painkiller usage may increase risk of stroke: Study10 minutes ago
-
Rain likely at isolated places:PMD20 minutes ago
-
Rally marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad20 minutes ago
-
PML-N’s GCM passes resolution20 minutes ago
-
Aleem hold meeting with Tajikistan’s ministers to discuss various matters30 minutes ago
-
RSO Dera organizes sports competitions on ‘Youm-e-Takbeer’30 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to grip Karachi division from May 2940 minutes ago
-
APPSMA celebrates Yom-e-Takbeer50 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt gives nod to SBKWU to announce result of teachers hiring50 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal in Balochistan1 hour ago