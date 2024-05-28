Youm-e-Takbeer rally held in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A rally was held to observe Youm-e-Takbeer, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan led the rally in which government officials, civil society members, political party representatives and social leaders participated, chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Youm-e-Takbeer Zindabad".

The rally commenced from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and culminated after reaching Company Bagh.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that May 28, 1998, was a historic day in the Pakistan's history, when the country successfully conducted nuclear tests, making its defense impregnable and responding robustly to India's nuclear tests.

He said, "The day is of national pride for us when Pakistan demonstrated its sovereignty and defensive strength to the world."

He said that the public had enthusiastically participated in the rally which was testimony to the fact that people of Pakistan had immense love for their country and were always ready to defend the motherland.

Special prayers were also offered at the end of the rally for the progress and prosperity of the country.