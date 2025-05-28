Youm-e-Takbeer Reflects Nation's Resolve To Protect Its Sovereignty: Law Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that today, as we mark "Youm-e-Takbeer", we proudly remember the historic moment when Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world.
This day reflects our nation's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and promote regional peace, he said.
In his message, the minister said that the nuclear achievement of 1998 stands as a symbol of national unity, strength, and the collective determination of our people. It is also a tribute to the leadership that shaped this milestone; initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and brought to fruition by the elected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an enduring legacy of national determination.
May this day renew our commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive Pakistan, guided by the values of justice, equality, and respect for all.
