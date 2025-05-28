Youm-e-Takbeer reminds us of the national resolve to protect our sovereignty, Sardar Wasi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz celebrated Youm e Takbeer with full zeal in Poonch, Azad Kashmir. PML-N leader Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi on the occasion inaugurated a new party office in Thorar.

Addressing the gathering, Sardar Abdul Khaliq appreciated the leadership of Nawaz Sharif for making Pakistan a nuclear power and lauded the armed forces for their strong response to recent Indian aggression. He also commended PM Shehbaz Sharif and FM Ishaq Dar for their diplomatic efforts.

Nasira Khan (PML-N Women Wing), Sardar Javed Sharif (Poonch Council Chairman), and other party officials attended the event.

The event concluded with special prayers for Pakistan’s prosperity.