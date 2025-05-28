Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar Reaffirms Nation's Resolve To Protect Pakistan's Sovereignty

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar reaffirms nation's resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Youm-e-Takbeer said that this day reflects our nation's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and promote regional peace.

In a message, he said, "Today, as we mark "Youm-e-Takbeer", we proudly remember the historic moment when Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. This day reflects our nation's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and promote regional peace.

The nuclear achievement of 1998 stands as a symbol of national unity, strength, and the collective determination of our people.

It is also a tribute to the leadership that shaped this milestone; initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and brought to fruition by the elected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an enduring legacy of national determination".

May this day renew our commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive Pakistan, guided by the values of justice, equality, and respect for all, he said.

