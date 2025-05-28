- Home
- Pakistan
- Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar reaffirms nation's resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty
Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar Reaffirms Nation's Resolve To Protect Pakistan's Sovereignty
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar on Youm-e-Takbeer said that this day reflects our nation's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and promote regional peace.
In a message, he said, "Today, as we mark "Youm-e-Takbeer", we proudly remember the historic moment when Pakistan became the first nuclear power in the Islamic world. This day reflects our nation's firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and promote regional peace.
The nuclear achievement of 1998 stands as a symbol of national unity, strength, and the collective determination of our people.
It is also a tribute to the leadership that shaped this milestone; initiated under the vision of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Shaheed and brought to fruition by the elected Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, an enduring legacy of national determination".
May this day renew our commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive Pakistan, guided by the values of justice, equality, and respect for all, he said.
Recent Stories
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..
'Artists of the Middle East: 1900 to Now' book unveiled at Arab Media Summit
UAE Alliance for Climate Action convenes 3rd Advisory Committee meeting
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes off Mexico's Revillagigedo Islands
'Utilities for Net Zero Alliance' accelerates global shift to renewable energy
Arab Media Summit session urges content creators to prioritise impact over numbe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dera, motorway police form joint unit for CPEC’ security5 minutes ago
-
‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal5 minutes ago
-
PIPS President Rana greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, cautions India on hate speech6 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar reaffirms nation's resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab marks Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal and unity16 minutes ago
-
Abbasi felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer25 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to scientists, forces, leaders on Youm-e-Takbeer25 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today31 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbir day of renewing pledge to give befitting reply against any aggression: Tarar45 minutes ago
-
PM pays tributes to leaders, scientists, engineers, forces for making country’s defence indomitabl ..56 minutes ago
-
Sharmila Farooqi urges for national solidarity, dialogue on 'Youm-e-Takbeer"1 hour ago
-
Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer with enthusiasm, social media brimming with tributes1 hour ago