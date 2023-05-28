Youm-e-Takbeer silver jubilee celebrations at Liberty Chowk Lahore in evening: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said celebration ceremony of Youm-e-Takbeer silver jubilee would be held at Liberty Chowk, Lahore later in the evening.

"Under the leadership of Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the people will celebrate this great and historic day when the country's defense was made invincible," the minister said in a tweet.