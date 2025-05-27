"Youm-e-Takbeer" symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, resolve, says Governor Kundi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in a special message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), congratulated the nation on Tuesday and hailed the day as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s strength, unity, and unwavering commitment to national defense.

He lauded the historic 1998 nuclear tests as a defining moment that elevated Pakistan as the first Islamic nuclear power, asserting the country's right to safeguard its sovereignty at all costs.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to Pakistan’s historic achievement of becoming the first Islamic nuclear power.

In his message, the Governor said, “May 28 is a day of pride, determination, and national dignity. It marks the moment when Pakistan gave a befitting response to enemy threats and established itself as a nuclear power, proving that we are ready to go to any lengths for our defense.”

Governor Kundi emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a commemoration of nuclear tests, but a celebration of a long and determined journey that began with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who declared, “We will eat grass, but we will build the atomic bomb.

” This dream was fulfilled in 1998, despite intense international pressure.

“This day reminds us that when nations dream, sacrifice, and unite with purpose, they become invincible,” he said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the Governor said, “Youm-e-Takbeer sends a clear message that while Pakistan desires peace, progress, and prosperity in the region and the world, it will never compromise on its sovereignty and national honor.”

He further added that Pakistan’s recent strong response to Indian aggression was just a glimpse of its defense capability and resolve.

Governor Kundi called upon the nation to pay tribute to the country’s scientists, patriotic leadership, armed forces, and every individual who contributed to making Pakistan a strong and dignified nuclear state.

“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date, it is an ideology, a commitment, and a message that Pakistan stood tall, stands tall, and God willing, will always stand tall,” he concluded.