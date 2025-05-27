"Youm-e-Takbeer" Symbolizes Pakistan’s Strength, Resolve, Says Governor Kundi
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi, in a special message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28), congratulated the nation on Tuesday and hailed the day as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s strength, unity, and unwavering commitment to national defense.
He lauded the historic 1998 nuclear tests as a defining moment that elevated Pakistan as the first Islamic nuclear power, asserting the country's right to safeguard its sovereignty at all costs.
On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid tribute to Pakistan’s historic achievement of becoming the first Islamic nuclear power.
In his message, the Governor said, “May 28 is a day of pride, determination, and national dignity. It marks the moment when Pakistan gave a befitting response to enemy threats and established itself as a nuclear power, proving that we are ready to go to any lengths for our defense.”
Governor Kundi emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a commemoration of nuclear tests, but a celebration of a long and determined journey that began with the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who declared, “We will eat grass, but we will build the atomic bomb.
” This dream was fulfilled in 1998, despite intense international pressure.
“This day reminds us that when nations dream, sacrifice, and unite with purpose, they become invincible,” he said.
Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace, the Governor said, “Youm-e-Takbeer sends a clear message that while Pakistan desires peace, progress, and prosperity in the region and the world, it will never compromise on its sovereignty and national honor.”
He further added that Pakistan’s recent strong response to Indian aggression was just a glimpse of its defense capability and resolve.
Governor Kundi called upon the nation to pay tribute to the country’s scientists, patriotic leadership, armed forces, and every individual who contributed to making Pakistan a strong and dignified nuclear state.
“Youm-e-Takbeer is not just a date, it is an ideology, a commitment, and a message that Pakistan stood tall, stands tall, and God willing, will always stand tall,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Allama Iqbal Open University Sukkur campus announces admissions4 minutes ago
-
DC Sukkur monitors polio vaccination efforts4 minutes ago
-
Danyal Ch stresses media literacy and credible journalism at Summit4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns attack on peaceful protest; praises youth’s political awareness4 minutes ago
-
Sukkur prepares all arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram4 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer" symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, resolve, says Governor Kundi4 minutes ago
-
Pak nuclear capability a beacon of hope for Islamic world: WASA MD14 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary inspects Sialkot District Jail14 minutes ago
-
Six arrested, stolen valuables recovered14 minutes ago
-
Levies martyr laid to rest with official protocol14 minutes ago
-
Minister approves Eid cleanliness plan and arrangements for cattle points14 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of six illegally detained by landlord in Mandi Bahauddin14 minutes ago