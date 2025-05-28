Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, sovereignty, and defense: Nawabzada Jamal Raisani

- Home
Published May 28, 2025
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA), Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, has said that Youm-e-Takbeer stands as a symbol of Pakistan’s national pride, self-reliance, and defense sovereignty. Marking the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998, Raisani issued a special message reaffirming the significance of the day for the country’s defense history.
"Pakistan is a responsible nuclear power that has maintained the balance of power in the region," Raisani stated. "By acquiring nuclear capability, Pakistan chose the path of peace and stability over aggression, ensuring the safety of the nation and contributing to global peace."
He emphasized that Youm-e-Takbeer is a day when the Pakistani nation raised its green crescent flag with renewed pride and demonstrated unwavering readiness for sacrifice. "The nuclear tests of May 28 provided Pakistan with invincible defense capability. Our armed forces today stand as an iron wall against the malicious ambitions of our enemies," he said.
Raisani paid tribute to national leaders and scientists, including the late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, and the dedicated scientific community, for their crucial roles in making Pakistan a nuclear power.
Despite persistent provocations and hostilities from India, Pakistan has always advocated for peace, he added. "Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness, it reflects the responsible character of our state," he asserted.
He also highlighted the unwavering support of the people of Balochistan for the armed forces of Pakistan, stating that the province has always rejected false propaganda and stood firmly with national unity and defense.
Raisani concluded by reiterating that Pakistan’s nuclear program is not only a strategic asset but also a pillar of national dignity and a message to the world that a united, courageous nation can never be subdued.
