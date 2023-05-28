UrduPoint.com

Youm-e-Takbeer Teaches Us To Serve Collectively For Country's Development: CM Bizenjo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us to serve collectively for country's development: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that the Youm-e-Takbeer teaches us to serve collectively for the development, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, he said that 25 years ago (May 28, 1998) Pakistan successfully detonated nuclear devices in the Chagi district, Balochistan, which made the country's defence impregnable.

He said that all the people who made the armed forces and national defense invincible remained steadfast against the odds.

The chief minister said that Pakistan's defense was strong and its nuclear capability was to uphold the balance of power in the South Asian region.

He said that by acquiring nuclear capability, Pakistan's geographical borders were secured, he said adding that the armed forces, the country's leadership and our nuclear scientists have performed a commendable and historic feat.

Bizenjo said that achieving nuclear capability was a matter of pride for the nation and future generations as well saying that the people of Balochistan were proud of the brave armed forces.

'We are proud that we live in a country which is the only nuclear power of the Muslim Ummah', he said.

