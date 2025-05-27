Open Menu

Youm-e-Takbeer To Be Observe Across Pakistan And AJK On 28 May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Youm-e-Takbeer to be observe across Pakistan and AJK on 28 May

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th May, 2025) All is set in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to observe ”Youm-e-Takbeer” on Wednesday - May 28 to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the historic nuclear tests conducted this day 27 years ago in 1998 by Pakistan to show its arsenal skills in response to the identical tests which the arch rival India had earlier conducted few days ago with ulterior motives to imbalance the level of power in the region.

On 28th of May Islamic Republic of Pakistan had emerged, with the blessings of Allah, The Almighty, the 7th in the world and 1st Islamic Atomic power by conducting the nuclear tests.

The day is commemorated every year on May 28 to mark the conduction of the nuclear tests on the very day, in 1998, making the beloved Pakistan the seventh nuclear nation of the world and first Islamic state equipped with nuclear arsenal.

It will be public holiday, announced by the government of Pakistan, across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In special ceremonies to mark the day, speakers will remind about the historic background of the event recalled that on May 11, 1998, India with its nuclear tests had made an abortive attempt to disturb the balance of power in the South Asian region, independent observers said.

Every year this day, the nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan, the destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in all respect, Zaffar Maroof said recalling that nuclear explosions, which were conducted in self-defence to respond to India's aggression of nuclear tests, made Pakistan's defense invincible.

APP/ahr/378

