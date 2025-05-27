Youm-e-Takbeer To Be Observed In Sargodha On 28th
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) ‘Youm-e-Takbeer ‘will be observed on Wednesday with patriotic enthusiasm,
commemorating the historic nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.
Various events would be organized to pay tribute to the bold decision that made Pakistan
the nuclear power and fortified its defence against any aggression.
Talking to APP, Provincial Chairman of Zakat and Ushr Council Rana Munawar Ghous said
former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s courageous decision raised the nation’s stature globally.
“Pakistan’s decision to conduct nuclear tests was a milestone in strengthening
national defence,” he added.
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed in Sargodha on 28th1 minute ago
-
Criminals arrested during 58,681 operations in Punjab1 minute ago
-
President stresses mass awareness, support for success of polio vaccination drive1 minute ago
-
Crackdown on sheesha cafés: 16 shut down, 22 arrested in ICT1 minute ago
-
Lahore Police honor martyrs on 16th anniversary of 2009 Rescue 15 attack11 minutes ago
-
Education board extend schedule for online registration for Grade-911 minutes ago
-
Four arrested for weapon show-offs, aerial firing21 minutes ago
-
Youth died,another injured in motorcycle-bus collision31 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive underway across Punjab amid tight security31 minutes ago
-
The 32nd death anniversary of legendary actress Rani observed41 minutes ago
-
NBF hosts literary event 'Adabi Rabtay'41 minutes ago
-
IFA begins health checks in cattle markets ahead of Eid51 minutes ago