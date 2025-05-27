Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed in Sargodha on 28th

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) ‘Youm-e-Takbeer ‘will be observed on Wednesday with patriotic enthusiasm,

commemorating the historic nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

Various events would be organized to pay tribute to the bold decision that made Pakistan

the nuclear power and fortified its defence against any aggression.

Talking to APP, Provincial Chairman of Zakat and Ushr Council Rana Munawar Ghous said

former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s courageous decision raised the nation’s stature globally.

“Pakistan’s decision to conduct nuclear tests was a milestone in strengthening

national defence,” he added.