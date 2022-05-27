Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed on Saturday with national zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer will be observed on Saturday with national zeal and fervour to commemorate historic nuclear tests at Chagai in 1998.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also released a national song in connection with the "Youm-e-Takbeer".

It was aimed at highlighting the importance of "Youm-e-Takbeer", Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had already announced ten-day celebrations on the completion of 24 years of nuclear tests.