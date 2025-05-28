Youm-e-Takbeer Walk Held At AIMC
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Allama Iqbal Medical College (AIMC) on Wednesday held a walk to mark Youm-e-Takbeer,commemorating Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.
The walk was led by Principal Prof Dr Tayyaba Wasim and saw participation from a large number of MBBS students,nursing staff and senior faculty members,including Prof.Shahid Mahmood Sethi,Prof.
Imran Ashraf, Prof Khalid Mahmood Khan,Prof Muneeza Natiq,Prof Sadia Anwar,Prof Mirza Ayub Baig and Prof Zunaira Kanwal.
Participants raised patriotic slogans,including “Pakistan Zindabad,” and paid tribute to the country's strategic milestone of becoming a nuclear power.
Speaking on the occasion,Prof Tayyaba said that May 28 serves as a reminder of national unity,resilience and patriotism.“May Allah always keep Pakistan safe and sovereign,” she added.
