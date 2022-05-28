Youm-e-Takbir, a day of greatness for Pakistani nation: PN Station Commander

Youm-e-Takbir is a day of greatness for the Pakistani nation which commemorates the nuclear tests conducted in Chagai on May 28, 1998

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Youm-e-Takbir is a day of greatness for the Pakistani nation which commemorates the nuclear tests conducted in Chagai on May 28, 1998.

This was stated by Pakistan Navy, Station Commander Faisalabad Khalid Hameed, while opening an exhibition of holy Quran at Faisalabad Arts Council on Saturday.

The holy Quran has been written in 300 lines on a 30 inches space of a 52 inch long model of a missile by an artist Qamar Sultan.

He said that on May 28, Pakistan conducted 6 nuclear tests against the 5 nuclear tests by India.

He said that some 24 years ago, the then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made the country a nuclear power without succumbing any pressure.

He also paid a rich tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives while defendingthe homeland.

Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and others were also present.