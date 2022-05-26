ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N Senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb on Thursday said that May 28, 1998, was a golden day of Pakistan's defense history where Pakistan under the leadership of former PM Nawaz Sharif had emerged as a nuclear power on the map of the world.

Talking to the ptv news channel, she said that 'Youm-e-Takbeer' is a sign of the Pakistani nation's unprecedented courage and bravery, adding, that it is a day of great dignity and honor for Pakistan when Islamabad gave a matching response to the Indian nuclear tests by detonating nuclear devices.

She also paid rich tributes to the team of nuclear scientists who raised Pakistan's strategic status in the comity of nations and signified the principle of self-reliance.

The present government again reaffirmed its resolve to safeguard Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression, she added.

The observance of this day provides us another opportunity to reiterate its resolve for the defense and solidarity of the country, she mentioned.