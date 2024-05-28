MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Yousaf Cheena, emphasized that some days have great importance in the history of nations and May 28 is one such day for Pakistan.

Speaking at a ceremony held at the District Council Hall regarding Youm-e-Takbir, he said that on this day, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, making its defense invincible.

He remarked that we sleep peacefully in our homes due to Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said that the nation could never forget the significance of May 28.

The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad, CEO education Habib-ur-Rehman Farooqi, Principal of Sardar Korey Khan School Tahir Bashir, DO Education Mah Jabeen, DEO Shahid Sial, along with teachers, students and large number of citizens.

The school children presented speeches, national songs, anthems, and tableaus related to Youm-e-Takbir.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the prosperity of the country and the nation.

APP/kmr-sak

1325 hrs