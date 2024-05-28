Youm-e-Takbir Carries Great Importance In Pakistan's History
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 02:00 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Muhammad Yousaf Cheena, emphasized that some days have great importance in the history of nations and May 28 is one such day for Pakistan.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the District Council Hall regarding Youm-e-Takbir, he said that on this day, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, making its defense invincible.
He remarked that we sleep peacefully in our homes due to Pakistan Armed Forces.
He said that the nation could never forget the significance of May 28.
The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Nasir Shehzad, CEO education Habib-ur-Rehman Farooqi, Principal of Sardar Korey Khan School Tahir Bashir, DO Education Mah Jabeen, DEO Shahid Sial, along with teachers, students and large number of citizens.
The school children presented speeches, national songs, anthems, and tableaus related to Youm-e-Takbir.
The ceremony concluded with prayers for the prosperity of the country and the nation.
APP/kmr-sak
1325 hrs
Recent Stories
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha responds to divorce rumors
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan c ..
Federal, KP govts agree to jointly work to overcome power losses
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary LG&CD deptt chairs meeting; reviews SSP's activities18 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with national enthusiasm18 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident claims 4 deaths in Peshawar38 minutes ago
-
Universities play key role in job creation, sustainable development: Dr. Mujaddad Malik38 minutes ago
-
Secretary Services South inaugurates construction of toilets, ramps in schools project38 minutes ago
-
13 drug peddlers held; huge cache of narcotics recovered58 minutes ago
-
PM invites Chinese firms to establish textile industry in Pakistan; assures facilitation1 hour ago
-
Two bike lifters arrested with four stolen motorcycles1 hour ago
-
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal1 hour ago
-
Tarar greets nation on 26th anniversary of Yaum-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Rana Tanveer pays tribute to nation's heroes on Youm-e-Takbeer1 hour ago
-
Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons1 hour ago