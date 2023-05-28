Youm-e-Takbir celebrated in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Youm-e-Takbir was marked here on Sunday with national zeal and fervour across South Punjab to commemorate the historic nuclear tests in 1998.

Various ceremonies and rallies were taken out to mark the day.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) women's wing cut the cake and took out a rally. Ex-Member National Assembly (MNA) Shaheen Shafiq and ex-Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sultana Shaeen led the rally in which a large number of women participated.

The women chanted slogans in favour of the Pak-Army and PML-N leadership by carrying placards.

PML-N City president Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan claimed that his party put the country on its way to progress.

He criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) leadership for political instability.

He claimed that the incumbent government was working hard for the progress and prosperity of the country.

EX MPA Haji Ehsan-u-Din Qureshi also cut the cake and, in his message, he urged the nation to be united for the country by setting aside all differences and playing an active role in the country's progress and prosperity.

Traders union general bus stand also cut the cake regarding Youm-e-Takbir.

Chairman Rana Asghar, Sheikh Rasikh Sharif and others said that they were feeling proud that Pakistan had become an Islamic nuclear power country and pledged that they would not hesitate to render any sacrifice for the country's peace and prosperity.

Special prayers were offered in the morning for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.