Open Menu

"Youm-e-Takbir" Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

"Youm-e-Takbir" celebrated with enthusiasm

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, "Youm-e-Takbir" on Wednesday was celebrated with national immense enthusiasm in the district .

In this regard, a grand ceremony was organized by the district administration at the District Council Hall, Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner, Mutasim Billah, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, officers of the district administration, Police, the officials of government departments, students and a large number of other citizens.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the flag in which the national anthem was also sung . The students of various institutions also participated in the ceremony and showed their patriotism.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takbir was a day in the history of Pakistan which made our defense power invincible. He said the Pakistani nation would use all capabilities for the development, prosperity and security of the country.

He paid tributes to the Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies who made immense sacrifices for the defense of the country and establishment of peace.

He exhorted the youth to play a positive role in development the country.

At the end of the ceremony, a Youm-e-Takbir Walk was also organized.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters

48 minutes ago
 UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid econo ..

UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown

1 hour ago
 DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets comm ..

DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee

2 hours ago
 World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks of ..

World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China

2 hours ago
 EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal

2 hours ago
 Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable ..

Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..

3 hours ago
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacifi ..

DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East

3 hours ago
 Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in ..

Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO

3 hours ago
 Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start ..

Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea

3 hours ago
 Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU ..

Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors

3 hours ago
 ADU hosts International Conference on Global Susta ..

ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development

4 hours ago
 DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agricult ..

DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan