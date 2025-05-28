"Youm-e-Takbir" celebrated with enthusiasm

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, "Youm-e-Takbir" on Wednesday was celebrated with national immense enthusiasm in the district .

In this regard, a grand ceremony was organized by the district administration at the District Council Hall, Kohat.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioner, Mutasim Billah, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, officers of the district administration, Police, the officials of government departments, students and a large number of other citizens.

The ceremony began with the hoisting of the flag in which the national anthem was also sung . The students of various institutions also participated in the ceremony and showed their patriotism.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takbir was a day in the history of Pakistan which made our defense power invincible. He said the Pakistani nation would use all capabilities for the development, prosperity and security of the country.

He paid tributes to the Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies who made immense sacrifices for the defense of the country and establishment of peace.

He exhorted the youth to play a positive role in development the country.

At the end of the ceremony, a Youm-e-Takbir Walk was also organized.

