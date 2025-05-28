"Youm-e-Takbir" Celebrated With Enthusiasm
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, "Youm-e-Takbir" on Wednesday was celebrated with national immense enthusiasm in the district .
In this regard, a grand ceremony was organized by the district administration at the District Council Hall, Kohat.
The ceremony was attended by Commissioner, Mutasim Billah, Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram, officers of the district administration, Police, the officials of government departments, students and a large number of other citizens.
The ceremony began with the hoisting of the flag in which the national anthem was also sung . The students of various institutions also participated in the ceremony and showed their patriotism.
Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that Youm-e-Takbir was a day in the history of Pakistan which made our defense power invincible. He said the Pakistani nation would use all capabilities for the development, prosperity and security of the country.
He paid tributes to the Pakistan Army, Police and other law enforcement agencies who made immense sacrifices for the defense of the country and establishment of peace.
He exhorted the youth to play a positive role in development the country.
At the end of the ceremony, a Youm-e-Takbir Walk was also organized.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters
UN labour body cuts global job forecast amid economic slowdown
DGCX joins Arab Federation of Capital Markets committee
World's first humanoid robot boxing match kicks off in China
EU almost on track to reach 2030 climate goal
Utilities require global cooperation, sustainable solutions: Sri Lankan Labour M ..
DXB tops 'Air Connectivity Ranking' in Asia-Pacific & Middle East
Temperatures to remain at or near record levels in coming 5 years, says WMO
Asian Athletics Champions 2025: A Thrilling Start in Gumi, South Korea
Department of Energy, Khalifa University sign MoU in water, energy sectors
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ongoing construction work on police driving training school reviewed3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated with zeal, fervor in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbir" celebrated with enthusiasm4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan & Iran agree to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer symbolizes Pakistan’s strength, sovereignty, and defense: Nawabzada Jamal Raisani4 minutes ago
-
"Youm e Takbeer" made Pakistan's defense invincible: AJK Minister4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review sanitation arrangements on Eid14 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign activities inspected in Dera’s union councils14 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates 27th Youm-e-Takbeer with fabulous zest23 minutes ago
-
ICC joins nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbir23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa24 minutes ago
-
DAWOOD University Celebrates Youm-e-Takbir with Grand Ceremony24 minutes ago