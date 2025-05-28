Youm-e-Takbir Celebrated With Enthusiasm In Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The District Administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation jointly organized a central ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Takbir at Lab Mehran Walking Track in Sukkur on Wednesday. The event was attended by a large number of students, teachers, civil society members, and citizens, including Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, and SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal.
During the ceremony, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharijo announced that students participating in the event would receive a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 each from the Deputy Commissioner's office and TMC Chairman Tariq Chauhan. Additionally, a speech competition would be held in the evening with a prize of Rs.
50,000 for the winners.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became the world's only Muslim nuclear power. He praised the scientists and engineers who made this achievement possible and highlighted the importance of remembering their contributions.
SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, emphasized the importance of unity and education, saying that nations progress through education and that Youm-e-Takbir is a celebration of Pakistan's achievement, not just a particular province or community.
The ceremony featured speeches and tableaus by students from Sweet Home Sukkur, and a large number of teachers, students, officials, and citizens attended the event.
Recent Stories
ADU hosts International Conference on Global Sustainable Development
DoE, ADAFSA cooperate on data sharing for Agriculture and Food Security Data Pla ..
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Takbir celebrated with enthusiasm in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
Sindh Minister extends congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held at PSCA to mark Youm-e-Takbeer1 minute ago
-
Minister Tanveer Hussain marks Youm-e-Takbeer with pledge for prosperous Pakistan1 minute ago
-
‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ commemorated with national zeal in Dera11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan emerges as first Islamic nuclear power,says IG on Youm-e-Takbeer11 minutes ago
-
‘Chinese technology overtaking West, China as part of South Asia is plus for peace & stability: Mu ..11 minutes ago
-
DC attends CM Punjab Summer Games 2025 trials ceremony11 minutes ago
-
Efforts to obtain sacrificial animals increased following Eid-ul-Azha11 minutes ago
-
May 28 a historic milestone in Pakistan’s defense capability:Rana Mashhood11 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue21 minutes ago