Youm-e-Takbir celebrated with enthusiasm in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The District Administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation jointly organized a central ceremony to commemorate Youm-e-Takbir at Lab Mehran Walking Track in Sukkur on Wednesday. The event was attended by a large number of students, teachers, civil society members, and citizens, including Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharejo, and SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal.

During the ceremony, Dr. M.B. Raja Dharijo announced that students participating in the event would receive a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 each from the Deputy Commissioner's office and TMC Chairman Tariq Chauhan. Additionally, a speech competition would be held in the evening with a prize of Rs.

50,000 for the winners.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the significance of May 28, 1998, when Pakistan became the world's only Muslim nuclear power. He praised the scientists and engineers who made this achievement possible and highlighted the importance of remembering their contributions.

SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, emphasized the importance of unity and education, saying that nations progress through education and that Youm-e-Takbir is a celebration of Pakistan's achievement, not just a particular province or community.

The ceremony featured speeches and tableaus by students from Sweet Home Sukkur, and a large number of teachers, students, officials, and citizens attended the event.