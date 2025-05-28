Youm-e-Takbir day of renewing pledge to give befitting reply against any aggression: Tarar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that Youm-e-Takbir was a day of renewing the pledge that Pakistan would give a befitting reply to any aggression and will never compromise on the country's security and sovereignty.

Congratulating the nation on Youm-e-Takbir, Tarar said, in a statement, that May 28, 1998, was an important milestone in the history of Pakistan.

"On that day, the nation, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, conducted six successful nuclear explosions in response to India's five nuclear explosions, making the country's defense invincible," the minister remarked.

He further said that Youm-e-Takbir was not only a manifestation of the determination and independence of Pakistan's scientific, military and political leadership, but this day was also a symbol of the fact that whenever the motherland faced a challenge, the nation stood together to give a befitting reply to the enemy.

"Today, Pakistan has once again proven that we can go to any extent to defend the country", he added.

During the recent Indo-Pak stand off, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan ruined the enemy's nefarious designs.

In 1998, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan carried out six nuclear explosions in response to India's five nuclear explosions, he said. Now, under the leadership of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan has successfully shot down six Indian warplanes including Rafale aircraft.

He opined that this victory was part of the continuity that began in 1998 and continued with full force even today.

Staring that

Pakistan's defense was in strong hands, Attaullah Tarar said the nation had full confidence in its armed forces, scientists and political leadership.