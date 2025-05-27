Youm-e-Takbir To Be Celebrated With Full Enthusiasm Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Youm-e-Takbir will be celebrated with full enthusiam rest of the country tomorrow.
The main and big ceremonies to express gratitude for the victory of Youm-e-Takbir and Muarka-e-Haq will be held in Peshawar and Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan, SAFRON and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Muqam will be the chief guests, said a press release.
Special ceremonies will also be held in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Amir Muqam will address the central rally in Mirpur.
Preparations for Youm-e-Takbir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are complete. Muslim League-Nawaz will organize special ceremonies across the province.
The central ceremony in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held at the (N) League Secretariat in Peshawar. Amir Muqam will address.
All wings of (N) League have also been instructed to take out rallies on the instructions of Amir Muqam.
Youm-e-Takbir and Muarka-e-Haq are an announcement of not compromising on national dignity and defense. Message from Amir Muqam.
Quaid Nawaz Sharif and will greet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Amir Muqam
