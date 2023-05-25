'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' observed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan was observed in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Sibi, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Pishin, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, and other areas.

Different programs and rallies were held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army in connection with the celebration of Pakistan Martyrs' Day.

Rich tribute was paid to martyrs in events and rallies which were organized in various areas of the province by political parties, administration officers, civil society members, and students.

Rallies were taken out from Askari Park under civil society members, students, leaders, and workers of Balochistan Awami Party and other parties with the aim to express solidarity with Pakistan Army and paying tribute to martyrs on celebration of 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan'.

The solidarity rallies were accumulated at Sarina Chowk and the suburbs after marching different routes in the areas. The participants of the rallies chanted slogans in favour of the Pakistan Army.

The leaders appreciated Pakistan Army and other forces for playing a role to enhance the defense of the country during addressing the participants of the rallies.

The ceremonies were also held to mark 'Pakistan Martyrs Day' at the Police line and Levie's headquarters in Quetta and paid rich tribute to martyrs of the security forces.

The guests of the ceremonies laid floral wreaths on the memorial to martyrs.

They said that we were taking a breath of free air due to the sacrifices of security forces in the country.

The rally was also carried out in Zhob in connection of Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan under BAP and paid rich tribute to martyrs. The participants also chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

The rally was taken out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasirabad Aysha Zehri to celebrate the day for paying homage to martyrs of security forces.