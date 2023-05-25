'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada' observed in southern KP

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Martyrs' Reverence Day (Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada) was observed in the Southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.

The main rally was taken out here from Deputy Commissioner's office and culminated at 'Yadgar Chowk' after passing through different roads.

The rally was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tariq Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Farooq Gul Bettani, Regional sports Officer Anwar Kamal Burki, Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem Malana, officials of various government departments including Revenue, WSSC, Rescue 1122, TMA, food, education, Industries, Traffic Police, Excise and Taxation and others besides a large number of people hailing from different schools of thought.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Pak Army and pictures of the martyrs. They also chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces.

The speakers, addressing the rally, held the martyrs of Pakistan in high esteem, adding that they sacrificed their lives for the better future of the country and nation.

They said that Pakistan Army was the guarantor of national security, but some elements wanted to put national security at stake under the guise of politics which would not be allowed at any cast.

The speakers termed the May 9 incidents one of the darkest days in the country's history and said culprits should be brought to justice.

Another rally was organized by Gomal University here at Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Auditorium of the varsity.

This rally was led by Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shakeeb Ullah and attended by Registrar Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Deans of all departments, Directors, Heads of departments, teachers, officers and employees of the varsity in large number.

The participants of the rally were carrying national flags, pictures of martyrs, placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of Pak-Army and other security institutions. They also chanted slogans in favour of the armed forces including "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Pak-Army Zindabad".

Addressing the rally, the vice chancellor said "It is because of the sacrifices of martyrs that today; we are living in a peaceful environment." He said that martyrs never die and they were pride of the nation whether they belong to armed forces or the police or other security agencies. The nation would never forget their sacrifices, he added.

Similarly, a ceremony was organized and a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office Tank which culminated at Press Club.

The speakers said Pakistan Army and security institutions were the nation's red line and unnecessary criticism over these institutions hurts the feelings of the nation.

They said the valiant soldiers were fighting the enemy bravely, adding, the lasting peace was established in the country because of their sacrifices.

The speakers termed the burning of important military installations and national heritage by a group of miscreants on May 9 and May 10 as the worst act of anti-nationalism.

At the end of the rallies, prayers were also offered for the elevation of martyrs' ranks and for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.