'Youm e Takreem Shahuda': Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah pays tributes to martyrs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday credited the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police, and other law enforcement agencies for the prevailing peace in the country.

He said this while speaking at the Youme-Takreem-Shuhda program organized at a local hotel, here. The program was attended by provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, MPA Qasim Soomro, Special Assistant Qasim Naveed, DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqqas, and people from showbiz and civil society.

The chief minister said that not only the martyrdom of any law enforcement agency's personnel brought tears to his family members' eyes, but it also created a feeling of pride and satisfaction on their faces. This he said was the manifestation of their spirit of love for their country, its people and institutions.

Talking about the May 9 incident, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that they (PTI) also caused heavy loss to the public and private property but we � the DG Rangers and IG Police- met twice and "averted their nefarious designs of causing more damages".

The CM said that in the attack on KPO in February, 2023, the brave policemen and Rangers personnel - Taimore of Rangers, Ghulam Abbas and Abdul Latif (ex. army man) of police, and Ajmal Masih sacrificed their lives.

He said that in the operation against dacoits in katcha areas, the policemen, including DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto, SHO Deen Mohammad Leghari, SHO Abdul Malik Kamangar, and constables Saleem Chachar and Jatoi Pitafi had embraced martyrdom in November 2022.

The CM apprised the audience that he had recommended the Names of martyred personnel to be awarded `Tamgha-e-Shujaat'.