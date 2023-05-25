Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e- Pakistan marked in South Punjab

Youm-eTakreem Shuhada-e- Pakistan was observed in different cities of South Punjab like other parts of the country to pay respect to martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland

KHANEWAL/ VEHARI/ MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Youm-eTakreem Shuhada-e- Pakistan was observed in different cities of South Punjab like other parts of the country to pay respect to martyrs who laid down their lives for the motherland.

The�day was marked by district governments, various organizations and the general public for expressing solidarity with armed forces and national heroes.

In Khanewal, an NGO organized a ceremony in this connection at Thatta Sadiqabad attended by its office bearers, traders, civil society members and patrolling check post personnel.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to the armed forces and martyrs and said that their�sacrifices�were unforgettable.

They prayed for the prosperity of the country.

Likewise, Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Syed Asif Hussain Shah and DPO, Essa Khan visited the shrine of Maj Tufail Shaheed and laid a flower sheet on it.

They offered Fateha and prayed for the�progress of the country.

Ceremonies on the day were also held in Muzaffargarh. The main event was organized by dist govt and the police at the district council Hall which was attended among others by DC Salman Khan Lodhi and DPO Syed Husnain Haider.� The speakers shed light on the great sacrifices of the martyrs and said that the country would always be indented to all those who laid down their lives for its survival and peace.

Another ceremony was organized at Govt Post Graduate College Muzaffargarh participated by Principal Dr Rehmat Ullah, staffers and a large number of students.

The participants�prayed for the high pedestal of the martyrs in the Jannah. They were of the view that shuhada and their heirs had a special place in their hearts.