Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan Observed In Vehari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 08:29 PM

Multiple ceremonies were conducted here to observe Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' in honor of the selfless sacrifices made by the martyrs of Pakistan

The central ceremony was held at Government Model High school with Additional Deputy Commissioner M. Tayyab attended as the chief guest.

He said the role of the martyrs of the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Police and other security agencies is unforgettable. Their sacrifices for the peace and security of the motherland and to root out the menace of terrorism can never be forgotten.

Another ceremony was held at the shrine of Major Tufail Shaheed. Deputy Commissioner Asif Hussain laid a floral wreath and offered fateha on the grave.

He said on the occasion that purpose of observing Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan is to commemorate the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs and also to convey this message to the nation. Honouring and respecting the martyrs and their families, monuments are the pride of every Pakistani, he said.

