'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' to be observed on May 25

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The nation is observing 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' on May 25 (Thursday) to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The nation is observing 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan' on May 25 (Thursday) to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

In remembrance of the courageous heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, numerous events featuring Quran recitations and prayers will be organized throughout the country.

These gatherings will serve as a platform for the nation to honour the indomitable spirit and unwavering dedication of the martyrs hailing from the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC), Police, and other law enforcement agencies.

Several commemorative ceremonies are scheduled to be held at the martyrs' memorials located at prominent sites such as the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Pakistan Naval Headquarters (PN), and Police Yadgar-e-Suhuda.

These ceremonies will not only pay homage to the heroes but will also serve as a means to honour their sacrifices in regions including Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and all provincial capitals.

The Day of Tribute to Pakistan's Martyrs stands as a solemn occasion for the nation to unite in gratitude, expressing profound appreciation for the brave souls who laid down their lives for the nation's peace, security, and prosperity.