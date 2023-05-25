UrduPoint.com

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' Observed In Tank

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 05:50 PM

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' observed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Like rest of the country, 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada' also observed in Tank to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized and a rally was taken out from Deputy Commissioner Office which culminated at Press Club. The rally was among others attended by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib, SP Investigations Nasir Khan, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy District education Officer and district heads of various government departments, Trade Unions, Students, Journalist community, Nazmin Ittihad, officials of Private Education Network and general public at large.

The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners inscribed with the slogans in favour of Pak-Army and other security institutions.

The rally was addressed by the deputy commissioner, SP Investigation, AC Tank, and other representatives of Civil Society.

The speakers said Pakistan Army and security institutions were the nation's red line and unnecessary criticism over these institutions hurts the feelings of the nation.

They paid rich tribute to the armed forces and security agencies of Pakistan for their unparalleled services and sacrifices for the motherland.

They said that the enemies of the country wanted to weaken Pakistan by creating distance among the nation and its armed forces, adding, the Pak-Army was guarantor of the country's stability.

The speakers said the development, stability and prosperity of Pakistan was linked with the strengthening of security institutions.

They said the valiant soldiers were fighting the enemy bravely, adding, the lasting peace was established in the country because of their sacrifices.

The speakers termed the burning of important military installations and national heritage by a group of miscreants on May 9 and May 10 as the worst act of anti-nationalism.

They demanded of the government to take strict action against those involved in riots as they crossed the red line.

Related Topics

Pakistan Riots Army Martyrs Shaheed Education Civil Society Nasir Tank May From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female inf ..

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi calls for more female influence in policymaking forums

11 minutes ago
 Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; t ..

Second &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum&#039; to begin 31 May in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Co ..

Investopia signs new partnership agreement with Confederation of Indian Industry

11 minutes ago
 UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and ..

UAE fund to support world heritage restoration and rehabilitation projects in Af ..

41 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strat ..

Ministry of Interior, Etihad Rail ink MoU on strategic cooperation and coordinat ..

56 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s comm ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to sustainable sports d ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.