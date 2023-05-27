UrduPoint.com

Youm-E-Takreem Shuhadaa Reli Held By PML(N) In Attock

Published May 27, 2023

Youm-E-Takreem Shuhadaa Reli held by PML(N) in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with reference to Youm-E-Takreem Shuhada on Saturday.

The rally was led by the Senior Vice President (VP) of PML-N Punjab Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Focal Person of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party Sheikh Ahsanuddin Advocate.

Passing through Madani Chowk and ending at Fawara Chowk, the participants of the rally raised slogans of Pakistan Army Zindabad, and citizens showered flowers on them.

Speakers paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and Police, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, Sheikh Ahsanuddin and others. They said, "The day of May 9 has become a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan and PTI leadership is responsible for what happened on the day.

" They said, "Our heads were bowed in shame, May 9 riots are the worst part of the history." The speakers said, "Those who set fire to military installations are enemies of the country and shall be hanged." The speakers said, "The martyrs are our pride, who by sacrificing their lives ensured the safety and survival of the dear country, in order to restore peace and order in this country, all the security agencies including the Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, Police, etc."On the occasion, candles were lit to show love to the martyrs and special prayers were also offered.

