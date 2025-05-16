Youm E Tashakar Obsessed With Great Enthusiasm By SMBBMU Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has announced that, under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, "Youm-e-Tashakar" was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Chandka Medical College, Larkana on Friday.
According to details, the celebration began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah. This was followed by a Youm-e-Tashakar walk, which started from the administration block and concluded at the main gate of the college. Faculty members, administrative staff, and students participated in large numbers, carrying placards inscribed with Long Live Pakistan Army and waving national flags.
A spirited ceremony was held at the conclusion of the walk. Addressing the attendees, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah remarked,I personally witnessed the 1965 war, and today I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone on this remarkable victory. The spirit of our nation and the courage of our armed forces are truly commendable. We hold our heads high as a nuclear power a status that owes its credit to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who once said, ‘We will eat grass, but we will make the atomic bomb.
’ Our greatest strength lies in our unwavering faith. Like Operation Bunyān Mursūs, the Pakistan Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan stood firm like a solid wall. We pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force and all branches of our military.”
Principal Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, in his address, stated, “This was indeed a prolonged war in which the enemy deployed various strategies from fifth-generation warfare and terrorism to conventional combat yet our valiant armed forces triumphed within hours. The Pakistan Army is our pride, and today, as a nation, we stand with them.”
The event was graced by prominent figures including Registrar Professor Fahad Jibran Siyal, Dean Professor Muhammad Hanif Shaikh, Principal of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur Professor Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Principal of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Professor Qaimuddin Shaikh, Director Academics Professor Shahid Hussain Soomro, Professor Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Director of Medical education Professor Sarah Fatima, Chief Librarian Mumtaz Ali Buriro, and Security In-charge Sultan Ahmed Bhutto. A large number of faculty members, administrative officials and students also participated in the event.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Passing-out ceremony of 122nd NMC at Administrative Staff College6 minutes ago
-
Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Maaraka-e-Haq6 minutes ago
-
FDA observes Youm-e-Tashakur6 minutes ago
-
CJP visits Bannu, interact with judges, lawyers and prisoners6 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police hold flag march to mark Thanksgiving Day6 minutes ago
-
Youm e Tashakar obsessed with great enthusiasm by SMBBMU Larkana6 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes 150 kg of banned plastic in Islamabad crackdown16 minutes ago
-
Govt. not to procure wheat this year, PASSCO being wound up: NA informed16 minutes ago
-
ML-I Project: ECNEC approves Re-Modified PC-I at $6.678 bln: NA told16 minutes ago
-
Flydubai begins flight operations from Bacha Khan international airport16 minutes ago
-
Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting to advance disability inclusion and accessibility reforms26 minutes ago
-
GCUF celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur26 minutes ago