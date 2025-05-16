Youm e Tashakar obsessed with great enthusiasm by SMBBMU Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana has announced that, under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nusrat Shah, "Youm-e-Tashakar" was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Chandka Medical College, Larkana on Friday.

According to details, the celebration began with a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah. This was followed by a Youm-e-Tashakar walk, which started from the administration block and concluded at the main gate of the college. Faculty members, administrative staff, and students participated in large numbers, carrying placards inscribed with Long Live Pakistan Army and waving national flags.

A spirited ceremony was held at the conclusion of the walk. Addressing the attendees, Vice Chancellor Dr. Nusrat Shah remarked,I personally witnessed the 1965 war, and today I extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone on this remarkable victory. The spirit of our nation and the courage of our armed forces are truly commendable. We hold our heads high as a nuclear power a status that owes its credit to Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who once said, ‘We will eat grass, but we will make the atomic bomb.

’ Our greatest strength lies in our unwavering faith. Like Operation Bunyān Mursūs, the Pakistan Armed Forces and the people of Pakistan stood firm like a solid wall. We pay tribute to the Pakistan Air Force and all branches of our military.”

Principal Professor Dr. Zamir Ahmed Soomro, in his address, stated, “This was indeed a prolonged war in which the enemy deployed various strategies from fifth-generation warfare and terrorism to conventional combat yet our valiant armed forces triumphed within hours. The Pakistan Army is our pride, and today, as a nation, we stand with them.”

The event was graced by prominent figures including Registrar Professor Fahad Jibran Siyal, Dean Professor Muhammad Hanif Shaikh, Principal of Ghulam Muhammad Mahar Medical College Sukkur Professor Rafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Principal of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Professor Qaimuddin Shaikh, Director Academics Professor Shahid Hussain Soomro, Professor Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Director of Medical education Professor Sarah Fatima, Chief Librarian Mumtaz Ali Buriro, and Security In-charge Sultan Ahmed Bhutto. A large number of faculty members, administrative officials and students also participated in the event.