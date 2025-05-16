- Home
- Pakistan
- Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC South office to honor national unity and sacrifi ..
Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At DC South Office To Honor National Unity And Sacrifice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner South Office on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient spirit of the nation.
The event, marked by patriotic fervor, featured the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by a police contingent.
It was attended by Deputy Commissioner South, SSP South Mahzoor Ali, and several senior officials.
Speaking at the ceremony, the officers emphasized the importance of national days in fostering unity, pride, and remembrance of the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s security and progress.
The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
Session held to combat MIL challenges
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel urges elected parliamentarians to ful ..
Women Caucus aims at solving women problems Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ceremony held to honor Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on Youm-e-Tashakur4 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day observed at Civil Defence Office4 minutes ago
-
AIOU commemorates 'Thanks-giving Day': pays tributes to Pak armed forces4 minutes ago
-
21-gun salute marks Thanksgiving Day Celebrations in honour of Armed Forces’ victory4 minutes ago
-
Housing Ministry in process of formulating National Housing Policy 20254 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to mark ‘Thanksgiving Day’ in Tank4 minutes ago
-
GC University Hyderabad Observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag hoisting ceremony held at DC South office to honor national unity and sacrifi ..4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur4 minutes ago
-
SCCI honors Pakistan Air Force, pays tribute to “Falcons of Sargodha”4 minutes ago
-
Seminar calls for EU’s role for just settlement of Kashmir issue15 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces24 minutes ago