Youm-e-Tashakkur: Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held At DC South Office To Honor National Unity And Sacrifice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 01:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Deputy Commissioner South Office on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient spirit of the nation.

The event, marked by patriotic fervor, featured the national anthem and a ceremonial salute by a police contingent.

It was attended by Deputy Commissioner South, SSP South Mahzoor Ali, and several senior officials.

Speaking at the ceremony, the officers emphasized the importance of national days in fostering unity, pride, and remembrance of the sacrifices made for Pakistan’s security and progress.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the country.

