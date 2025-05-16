Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at Hamdard University to mark Ma’arka-e-Haq triumph

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Hamdard University Karachi (HUK) on Friday celebrated Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) for the hallmark victory in Ma’arka-e-Haq against India.

A gathering, in this regard, was held after Friday prayers at Hamdard University’s Jamia Masjid Abu Hussain, in which Registrar HUK Kaleem Ahmed Ghiyas, a large number of teachers, students and worshipers participated.

Imam Masjid Abu Hussain, Mufti Waliullah, shed light on the Ma’araka-e-Haq and congratulated the nation on the historic victory.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force on their win in the battle of truth.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of those martyrs of Ma’arka-e-Haq who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland and also for the speedy recovery of the injured.