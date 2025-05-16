Youm-e-Tashakkur Observed At Hamdard University To Mark Ma’arka-e-Haq Triumph
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 08:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Hamdard University Karachi (HUK) on Friday celebrated Youm-e-Tashakkur (Thanksgiving Day) for the hallmark victory in Ma’arka-e-Haq against India.
A gathering, in this regard, was held after Friday prayers at Hamdard University’s Jamia Masjid Abu Hussain, in which Registrar HUK Kaleem Ahmed Ghiyas, a large number of teachers, students and worshipers participated.
Imam Masjid Abu Hussain, Mufti Waliullah, shed light on the Ma’araka-e-Haq and congratulated the nation on the historic victory.
He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force on their win in the battle of truth.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of those martyrs of Ma’arka-e-Haq who sacrificed their lives in defense of the motherland and also for the speedy recovery of the injured.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Govt Viqar-un-Nisa College with zeal3 minutes ago
-
KUST observes Youm-e-Tashakur in solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces4 minutes ago
-
'School Khana Program' launched4 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds Youm-e-Tashakur rally4 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at Hamdard University to mark Ma’arka-e-Haq triumph4 minutes ago
-
AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against counterfeit medicines launched14 minutes ago
-
KU observers Youm e Tashakkur14 minutes ago
-
Accused gets death penalty in student molestation case24 minutes ago
-
Tourists flock to Upper Hazara Division as temperatures soar across the country24 minutes ago
-
Pakistani community in UK celebrate Youm-e-Tashakur24 minutes ago
-
Murderer convicted, gets life imprisonment24 minutes ago