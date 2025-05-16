Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at PCG headquarters to mark historic victory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) observed Youm-e-Tashakkur to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan’s armed forces against recent Indian aggression.

The day began with Quran Khwani after Fajr prayer at the mosque of the PCG Headquarters, according to spokesperson for PCG on Friday.

A flag hoisting ceremony followed, and floral wreaths were laid at the Martyrs’ Monument to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.

The event served as a moment of collective gratitude to Allah Almighty and a reaffirmation of national pride and unity.