Youm-e-Tashakkur Observed At PCG Headquarters To Mark Historic Victory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) observed Youm-e-Tashakkur to commemorate the historic victory of Pakistan’s armed forces against recent Indian aggression.
The day began with Quran Khwani after Fajr prayer at the mosque of the PCG Headquarters, according to spokesperson for PCG on Friday.
A flag hoisting ceremony followed, and floral wreaths were laid at the Martyrs’ Monument to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.
The event served as a moment of collective gratitude to Allah Almighty and a reaffirmation of national pride and unity.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated in Sukkur to commemorate Pakistan's victory1 minute ago
-
No plan for affordable housing in rural areas: NA Told1 minute ago
-
FIA cracks down on human traffickers promising overseas jobs1 minute ago
-
FM for national heritage and culture visits PAL1 minute ago
-
AJK President lauds Trump's intervention to save South Asia from potential destruction1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakkur observed at PCG headquarters to mark historic victory1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in wake of heat wave1 minute ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrations across KP honour armed forces’ historic victory11 minutes ago
-
AJK PM warns Modi-led fascist India to refrain from committing any misadventure again11 minutes ago
-
PCP playing proactive role in countering fake news in print media: Jadoon21 minutes ago
-
People, Parliament stand shoulder to shoulder with armed forces: Ayaz21 minutes ago