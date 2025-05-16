Youm-e-Tashakur being observed nationwide to honour armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) is being observed across the country on Thursday to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to pay tribute to the valiant armed forces and the resilient people of Pakistan.

The nation is passionately observing this historic victory with national zeal, and paying homage to the Almighty, besides prayers for our martyrs.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran.

Thirty-one-gun salute after Fajr Prayar in the Federal Capital and a twenty-one-gun salute at provincial capitals was boomed to mark the Day.

Corps Commander Lahore (IV Corps), Lieutenant General Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah, visited the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the poet of the East and Thinker of Pakistan, as part of the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) celebrations.

During the day, special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to pay tribute to them.

The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakur will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff will also grace the ceremony.