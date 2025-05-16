Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated At IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur, joining the nation in commemorating this significant day.

The event featured a variety of activities, including a national flag salute, a special walk, performances of national songs, and speech competitions, involving both teachers and students. Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran emphasized the importance of Operation Bunyan al Marsos, conducted by Pakistan's armed forces, describing it as a symbol of national strength, unity, and victory. He praised the resilience and faith of the Pakistani nation, attributing the success to Allah’s mercy, and highlighted that Pakistan's armed forces responded powerfully to the enemy's challenges.

In a display of patriotism, a special squad from the Security Division at Abbasia Campus saluted the national flag, followed by prayers for Pakistan's continued security and prosperity.

The community collectively offered supplications for the nation's freedom and safety, expressing gratitude to Allah for the victory. Speakers gathered in the Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall discussed the strategic significance of Operation Bunyan al Marsos and Pakistan’s regional and national dominance.

The event was attended by Registrar Muhammad Shaji ur Rehman, Additional Registrar Arif Ramooz, Director Public Relations Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, along with faculty members and students. Students from the Directorate of Student Affairs paid tribute to the valor of the armed forces through heartfelt national songs and tableaux depicting the events of Operation Bunyan al Marsos, inspiring patriotism among attendees.

