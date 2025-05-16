Youm-e Tashakur celebrated in Balochistan to pay tribute to armed forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e Tashakur was celebrated across Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta to pay tribute to Armed Forces and the people over victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and Marka-e Haq.

Earlier, twenty-one-gun salute was given in provincial Quetta to mark the Day and recitations of the Holy Qurans were held after offering Fajar Prayer by people in the areas of the province. According to details, people from different walks of life paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistani army.

Grand ceremonies were held in respective areas of the province including provincial capital Quetta to pay homage to Pakistani Forces and expressed their solidarity with Pak-Army.

In addition, meetings, seminars and cultural programs were held in different areas in which tribute was paid to the sacrifices of the martyrs.

The people of Balochistan said in one voice that the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the security and sovereignty of the country are unforgettable and they would stand by the defense of the country at all costs.

After offering Friday’s prayers, people prayed in mosques for peace and stability of the country.

The students of Higher Secondary School Qila Abdullah Bazaar, under the supervision of the education Department took out a rally on the occasion of Youm-e- Tashakur to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um, Marsoos, in which school children, including officers of the Education Department and officials of the district administration participated in large numbers.

The Youm-e Tashakur was also celebrated in Khuzdar district, on Friday morning, the flag was hoisted and a rally was taken out in Khuzdar, a large number of citizens participated in the flag hoisting ceremony in the premises of the DC office,

Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Abdul Hafeez Kakar, SSP Khuzdar Javed Zehri were leading the rally.

All parties, political parties, and members of the minority community participated in the Youm-e Tashakur rally.

In addition, a dignified ceremony was held at the Civic Center in Hub, the largest industrial city of Balochistan, like the rest of the country to mark the Youm-e Tashakur for the befitting response of the Pakistan Army to the naked aggression by India and the heavy losses inflicted on the enemy by the Pakistan Army.

Deputy Commissioner Hub Nisar Ahmed Lango hoisted the flag and a police contingent presented a guard of honor.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, Mayor Hub Babu Faiz Sheikh, ADC Hub Ali Raza Khoso, Assistant Commissioner Hub Sar Buland Khan, DHO Hub Dr. Nar Bakhsh Bizenjo, DSP Hub Imam Baloch, and a large number of citizens and journalists.

In addition, special prayers were also arranged for the freedom of occupied Kashmir. After offering the prayer of the Friday, the scholars, the public and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army reiterated the pledge in the mosques that the evil intentions of the enemy would never be allowed to succeed.

During the ceremony at the Deputy Commissioner Complex, a well-dressed contingent of the Levies Force presented a salute. On the occasion of the success of Operation “Marka-e Haq.

”, a grand ceremony was organized in the SP Office District Zhob where SP Zhob and SP Sherani Shaukat Ali hosted national flag at the ceremony to mark the Day.

This occasion was celebrated as a resolute memorial, which is a bright example of the bravery, determination and selfless sacrifices of our security agencies.

Their continuous struggle not only made it possible to protect national interests but also ensured the supremacy of law.

The Youm-e Tashakur was celebrated with enthusiasm and enthusiasm at Government School in Sibi District on Friday.

Teachers and students expressed their thoughts on the great victory achieved in the form of Marka-e Haq and Operation Bunyan-um Marsoos and highlighted the brilliant success of the forces.

The headmaster expressed his golden thoughts regarding the Youm-e Tashakur and finally prayed for the forgiveness of the martyrs and the safety of the country, nation and brave forces.

Youm-e Tashakur was observed in respective districts including Nasirabad, Jaffarab, Kachhi, Pishin, Kalat, Kharan, Noshki and other districts of the province to pay homage to the Pakistan armed forces.