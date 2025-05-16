(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The people of Sukkur celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) to mark Pakistan's remarkable success in thwarting enemy aggression. The celebrations began with Quran recitation and prayers for the martyrs in mosques and madrasas, followed by the hoisting of national flags here on Friday.

A ceremonial flag-hoisting event was held at the Lab-e-Meehran walking track, where Commissioner Sukkur Division, FIAz Hussain Abbasi, DIG Sukkur, Faisal Abdullah Chachar, Lieutenant Commander Pakistan Navy, Syed Faiq Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr. MB. Raja Dharejo, SSP Sukkur, Azhar Mughal, and Acting Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal, participated.

The Commissioner Sukkur Division praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their exemplary response to enemy aggression, saying that any future attempts would meet a similar fate.

DIG Sukkur emphasized that the nation stands united with the armed forces, and the forces will continue to protect the country with unwavering dedication.

Acting Mayor Sukkur, Dr. Arshad Mughal, said that the armed forces had thwarted the enemy's nefarious designs and raised the nation's head high. Students presented tableaus and performed national songs, while children from Pakistan Sweet Home and Fairy Home delivered passionate speeches praising the bravery of the armed forces.

The event concluded with a prayer for the martyrs of the Pakistan Army. A large number of citizens, students, teachers, parents, and members of the peace committee attended the ceremony.