Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated With Patriotic Zeal In Shikarpur

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM

The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), with the support of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan, celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur with great fervor and national pride at the District Office and Cluster School in Shikarpur, said a release here on Monday

The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, cake cutting, and inspiring speeches, as well as student performances showcasing Pakistan's strength, unity, and resilience.

A solidarity walk was also organized, where participants chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad," filling the atmosphere with patriotism.

The highlight of the program was the distribution of support cheques to deserving beneficiaries, symbolizing empowerment and national progress.

The event was a testament to the country's unity and solidarity, and a celebration of the nation's resilience and strength.

