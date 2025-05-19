Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated With Patriotic Zeal In Shikarpur
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM
The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), with the support of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan, celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur with great fervor and national pride at the District Office and Cluster School in Shikarpur, said a release here on Monday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), with the support of Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and Paigham-e-Pakistan, celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur with great fervor and national pride at the District Office and Cluster School in Shikarpur, said a release here on Monday.
The event featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, cake cutting, and inspiring speeches, as well as student performances showcasing Pakistan's strength, unity, and resilience.
A solidarity walk was also organized, where participants chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad," filling the atmosphere with patriotism.
The highlight of the program was the distribution of support cheques to deserving beneficiaries, symbolizing empowerment and national progress.
The event was a testament to the country's unity and solidarity, and a celebration of the nation's resilience and strength.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated with patriotic zeal in Shikarpur
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Dar arrives in Beijing on three-day official visit12 minutes ago
-
Kamal meets Cuban Health Minister in Geneva21 minutes ago
-
Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR22 minutes ago
-
17 road accidents reported in Chiniot, 26 injured last 24hrs31 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed 13000 cases in Quetta: Ghulam Sarwar31 minutes ago
-
Law Minister lauds opposition’s unity during Indian aggression31 minutes ago
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma41 minutes ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat41 minutes ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students41 minutes ago
-
NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills41 minutes ago
-
FAO and CESVI launch €4 million climate resilience project in Sindh41 minutes ago