Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated With Zeal In Provincial Capital
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) was observed with immense enthusiasm and national pride in the provincial capital on Friday, mirroring celebrations across the country.
The day was marked by heartfelt gratitude for the nation’s progress, security, and the valour of its armed forces.
The festivities commenced with a resounding 21-gun salute at dawn. Following Fajr prayers, special supplications were offered in mosques for the prosperity, safety, and strength of Pakistan. Citizens gathered to lay floral wreaths at martyrs’ memorials, their mausoleums, and the tomb of the Thinker of Pakistan, Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), with prayers for the homeland’s glory.
Friday sermons in mosques across the city echoed with praise for the Pakistan Armed Forces. Religious scholars lauded the army’s courageous and decisive response to India, describing it as a moment of global respect for Pakistan and a source of pride for its people.
They also commended the unity of religious and political parties, likening their solidarity to a “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” (a firmly built structure). After prayers, worshippers performed prostrations of gratitude and offered voluntary nawafil prayers.
Minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs, held special programs in their places of worship to join the nation in thanksgiving. Public and private schools organized vibrant events to honor the armed forces, fostering patriotism among students.
The day reflected a unified spirit of gratitude and pride, as the provincial capital stood together to celebrate Pakistan’s resilience and strength.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated with zeal in provincial capital5 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tahakur observed with enthusiasm5 minutes ago
-
RCB observes Youm e Tashakur5 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving day celebrated to honor Pakistan's armed forces5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Police and Customs vow to intensifying crackdown against Non-Custom Paid vehicles5 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day observed in Dera, Tank, South Waziristan with national zeal, unity5 minutes ago
-
PM visits residence of Squadron Leader Usman Yousaf Shaheed for condolence25 minutes ago
-
Minister visits PAL25 minutes ago
-
Gratitude Day rallies express solidarity with armed forces25 minutes ago
-
No new regulations or taxes imposed on tobacco crop or landowners: Azam Nazeer25 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Haq Siddiqui hails national unity amid recent tensions between Pak-India25 minutes ago
-
Azra Pechoho inaugurates 'Motorbikes for Outreach Vaccinators'35 minutes ago