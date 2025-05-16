Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Celebrated With Zeal In Provincial Capital

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) was observed with immense enthusiasm and national pride in the provincial capital on Friday, mirroring celebrations across the country.

The day was marked by heartfelt gratitude for the nation’s progress, security, and the valour of its armed forces.

The festivities commenced with a resounding 21-gun salute at dawn. Following Fajr prayers, special supplications were offered in mosques for the prosperity, safety, and strength of Pakistan. Citizens gathered to lay floral wreaths at martyrs’ memorials, their mausoleums, and the tomb of the Thinker of Pakistan, Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal (RA), with prayers for the homeland’s glory.

Friday sermons in mosques across the city echoed with praise for the Pakistan Armed Forces. Religious scholars lauded the army’s courageous and decisive response to India, describing it as a moment of global respect for Pakistan and a source of pride for its people.

They also commended the unity of religious and political parties, likening their solidarity to a “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” (a firmly built structure). After prayers, worshippers performed prostrations of gratitude and offered voluntary nawafil prayers.

Minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs, held special programs in their places of worship to join the nation in thanksgiving. Public and private schools organized vibrant events to honor the armed forces, fostering patriotism among students.

The day reflected a unified spirit of gratitude and pride, as the provincial capital stood together to celebrate Pakistan’s resilience and strength.

