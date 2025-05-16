Youm-e-Tashakur Ceremony Held At Police Lines Sialkot
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur was organised at Police Lines under the leadership of DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad.
According to police spokesperson, the Pakistani nation celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur to pay tribute to its brave forces over their unparalleled bravery and unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.
The ceremony was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, SP Investigation Usman Munir Saifi, DSP Headquarters, police, civil high-ranking officers, families of the martyrs, dignitaries of the city, and a large number of citizens.
A police contingent saluted the martyrs’ memorial and laid a wreath. Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and tributes were paid to the martyrs of the entire country.
The nation reiterated its resolve to make every sacrifice for the integrity and sovereignty of the country.
In his message, the DPO Sialkot praised the outstanding and dignified performance of the Pakistan armed forces, stating that the Pakistani forces fought the enemy bravely and gave a strong, befitting response. DPO said that by shooting down the enemy's Rafale aircraft, the Pakistan Air Force convinced the whole world that the Pakistani forces are fully capable of ensuring the defense of the beloved homeland and deliver a decisive response to the enemy of any aggression, and can go to any extent for this.
He also said that on this occasion, the entire Pakistani nation demonstrated national solidarity and fully supported its forces. Finally, prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country.
