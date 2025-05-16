Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Ceremony Held At Police Lines Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony held at Police Lines Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A ceremony in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur was organised at Police Lines under the leadership of DPO Sialkot Faisal Shahzad.

According to police spokesperson, the Pakistani nation celebrated Youm-e-Tashakur to pay tribute to its brave forces over their unparalleled bravery and unwavering commitment to defend the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, Naveed Ashraf, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Saba Asghar Ali, SP Investigation Usman Munir Saifi, DSP Headquarters, police, civil high-ranking officers, families of the martyrs, dignitaries of the city, and a large number of citizens.

A police contingent saluted the martyrs’ memorial and laid a wreath. Prayers were offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and tributes were paid to the martyrs of the entire country.

The nation reiterated its resolve to make every sacrifice for the integrity and sovereignty of the country.

In his message, the DPO Sialkot praised the outstanding and dignified performance of the Pakistan armed forces, stating that the Pakistani forces fought the enemy bravely and gave a strong, befitting response. DPO said that by shooting down the enemy's Rafale aircraft, the Pakistan Air Force convinced the whole world that the Pakistani forces are fully capable of ensuring the defense of the beloved homeland and deliver a decisive response to the enemy of any aggression, and can go to any extent for this.

He also said that on this occasion, the entire Pakistani nation demonstrated national solidarity and fully supported its forces. Finally, prayers were offered for the security and prosperity of the country.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

6 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

6 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

11 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

19 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

19 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

19 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

19 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

19 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

20 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan