Youm-e-Tashakur Commemorated In DIKhan To Celebrate Historic Victory & Salute Heroes
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed in DIKhan on Friday to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to express solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces and pay tribute to the martyrs of the police and Pakistan Army.
According to the police spokesman, On the special directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, various ceremonies were held to honor the immense sacrifices made for the nation’s defence. In Dera Ismail Khan, a central event was organized at the Police Lines, where the day commenced with a flag hoisting ceremony. A police contingent presented a salute to District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.
DPO Sahibzada, along with senior officers, visited the martyrs’ memorial to lay floral wreaths and offer prayers. Quran recitation and special prayers were held for the protection of Pakistan’s security forces and the country’s sovereignty.
A minute of silence was observed to show solidarity with the armed forces.
Addressing the gathering, DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada lauded the unmatched bravery of the Pakistani forces. “The unwavering response of our military to recent Indian aggression has made every Pakistani proud. Our nation’s peace and stability are a result of the sacrifices made by our armed forces and police. We stand with them, ready to make any sacrifice necessary for the defence of our homeland,” he affirmed.
As part of the day’s activities, DPO Dera and his team visited the homes of police martyrs, paying respects and offering condolences to the bereaved families. The gesture was a reaffirmation of the police department’s commitment to never forget the services of its heroes.
The ceremony reflected the nation’s unity and deep-rooted respect for its protectors. Youm-e-Tashakur served as a powerful reminder of the price paid for peace—and the collective will to preserve it.
