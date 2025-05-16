Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Commemorated In DIKhan To Celebrate Historic Victory & Salute Heroes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur commemorated in DIKhan to celebrate historic victory & salute heroes

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed in DIKhan on Friday to commemorate the historic victory of Marka-e-Haq and to express solidarity with the Pakistani Armed Forces and pay tribute to the martyrs of the police and Pakistan Army.

According to the police spokesman, On the special directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, various ceremonies were held to honor the immense sacrifices made for the nation’s defence. In Dera Ismail Khan, a central event was organized at the Police Lines, where the day commenced with a flag hoisting ceremony. A police contingent presented a salute to District Police Officer (DPO) Dera, Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada.

DPO Sahibzada, along with senior officers, visited the martyrs’ memorial to lay floral wreaths and offer prayers. Quran recitation and special prayers were held for the protection of Pakistan’s security forces and the country’s sovereignty.

A minute of silence was observed to show solidarity with the armed forces.

Addressing the gathering, DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada lauded the unmatched bravery of the Pakistani forces. “The unwavering response of our military to recent Indian aggression has made every Pakistani proud. Our nation’s peace and stability are a result of the sacrifices made by our armed forces and police. We stand with them, ready to make any sacrifice necessary for the defence of our homeland,” he affirmed.

As part of the day’s activities, DPO Dera and his team visited the homes of police martyrs, paying respects and offering condolences to the bereaved families. The gesture was a reaffirmation of the police department’s commitment to never forget the services of its heroes.

The ceremony reflected the nation’s unity and deep-rooted respect for its protectors. Youm-e-Tashakur served as a powerful reminder of the price paid for peace—and the collective will to preserve it.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

2 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

2 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

16 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan