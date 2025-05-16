- Home
- Pakistan
- Youm-e-Tashakur is day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani
Youm-e-Tashakur Is Day Of Determination To Defend Pakistan’s Integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani
Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Friday said, Youm-e-Tashakur is a day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity, survival and security with new determination and enthusiasm.
In his statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur, he said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, Youm-e-Tashakur is a day of gratitude to Allah Almighty for the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.
I paid tribute to the spirit, unity and courage of the entire nation, he said.
He said that Operation Banyan-ul-Marsoos was a historic moment when Pakistan not only defended its territory bravely but also crushed the pride of India.
He said that the armed forces filled with professionalism, courage and faith, have effectively responded to the enemy's aggression and crushed their nefarious intentions forever.
Mir Jamal Khan Raisani said that it was not just a military victory but a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a united, determined and invincible nation.
He saluted its forces, state institutions and the people of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youm-e-Tashakur is day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani2 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to protect workers’ rights, supports restoration of jobs2 minutes ago
-
Nation observes ‘Day of Gratitude’ following decisive victory over India; special prayers held a ..2 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrated in KMU2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at SBBU Nawabshah with Patriotic Zeal2 minutes ago
-
Two held for human smuggling12 minutes ago
-
Capital police mark ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ to tribute armed forces, martyrs12 minutes ago
-
FCCI observes Youm-e-Tashakur12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at school to honour Pakistan armed forces22 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates veterinary ultrasound machine at Khanewal22 minutes ago
-
‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ observed in tehsil Jaranwala22 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated at IUB22 minutes ago