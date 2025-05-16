Youm-e-Tashakur is day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity: MNA Jamal Raisani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Member of National Assembly (MNA) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani on Friday said, Youm-e-Tashakur is a day of determination to defend Pakistan’s integrity, survival and security with new determination and enthusiasm.

In his statement on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur, he said that after the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos, Youm-e-Tashakur is a day of gratitude to Allah Almighty for the success of Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos.

I paid tribute to the spirit, unity and courage of the entire nation, he said.

He said that Operation Banyan-ul-Marsoos was a historic moment when Pakistan not only defended its territory bravely but also crushed the pride of India.

He said that the armed forces filled with professionalism, courage and faith, have effectively responded to the enemy's aggression and crushed their nefarious intentions forever.

Mir Jamal Khan Raisani said that it was not just a military victory but a clear message to the world that Pakistan is a united, determined and invincible nation.

He saluted its forces, state institutions and the people of Pakistan.