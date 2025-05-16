Youm-e-Tashakur observed at FIEDMC

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) has observed Youm-e-Tashakur by celebrating historic success of Pak military against India by organizing a passionate gratitude rally here on Friday.

Chairman FIEDMC Rana Azhar Waqar Khan led the rally and said that Pak armed forces have crushed Indian aggression within hours and sent a clear signal to the world that Pakistan remains an unshakable force against tyranny.

He paid rich tribute to the courage, tactical brilliance and national unity demonstrated by the Pak armed forces and said that rapid and effective response of Pak army to India’s cowardly aggression has rewritten the military and diplomatic dynamics of the region.

He said that the world would remember how Pak armed forces dismantled Indian plans within mere hours. This is a political and diplomatic defeat for India and a monumental military triumph for Pakistan, he added.

He said that success of Pakistan in defeating a numerically superior enemy by using advanced technology proved the unmatched professionalism of Pak military.

He said that operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos has boosted confidence of the nation especially the youth. This operation is a shining symbol of how faith, strategy and sacrifice have prevailed over arrogance and hostility, he added.

He congratulated the entire Pakistani nation, valiant air warriors of Pakistan Air Force and all branches of armed forces on this landmark victory.

He also saluted the leadership of Pak Army Chief General Hafiz Syed Asim Munir and acknowledged his exceptional strategic vision and firm command that turned the tide of war.

He said that Pakistan has always extended the hand of peace. If war is imposed, it will respond with a force so destructive that it will dismantle enemy’s ambitions forever, he added.

He said that India’s economic and military losses in this conflict are so extensive that they will take years to recover.

He said that FIEDMC is committed to stand shoulder to shoulder with Pak armed forces and government in any critical moment. Every Pakistani regardless of age or background is ready to support the military and defend the nation at all costs, he added.

Participants of the rally were holding national flags and chanting slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Long Live Pakistan Army while moving through the industrial zone with patriotic fervor.

Senior FIEDMC officials including CFO Tahir Rehman Kayani, GM HR and Admin Abid Hussain Grewal, GM Technical Colonel (retired) Adil Nazir Malik and others were also present on the occasion.