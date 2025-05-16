Youm-e-Tashakur observed at GCU Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Government College University (GCU) Lahore held a rally and commemorative ceremony on Friday to mark the success of operation Bunyanum Marsoos, celebrating it as a "Day of Gratitude."

The event featured prominent dignitaries, including Punjab Minister for education Rana Sikandar Hayat and GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar Chaudhry.

Special Secretary for Higher Education Muneeb-ur-Rehman and other notable guests also attended the ceremony, which saw a large turnout from GCU faculty, students and staff. The rally began from the GCU Mosque and symbolised national unity and appreciation for those who contributed to the operation's success.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Sikandar Hayat said, "The nation has not only won the battle but sent a clear message to the global powers.

The enemy struck under the cover of darkness, and we responded with full force in broad daylight." He added, "We promised to provide capable leadership to GCU, and today we have fulfilled that promise. Our youth will lead the nation toward progress."

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Umar Chaudhry paid tribute to the university’s martyrs and veterans, stating, "A nation that embraces the spirit of sacrifice can never be defeated. If provoked again, Pakistan’s armed forces will respond with full might." He praised the resilience and unmatched courage of the country’s youth, particularly GCU alumni who have served in national defense.

The ceremony also honored the contributions of GCU graduates who played significant roles in safeguarding the nation during the operation.