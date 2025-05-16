Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Observed At LUMHS Jamshoro With Patriotic Zeal

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was observed with enthusiasm at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Friday to honor the remarkable victory of of the brave armed forces and people of Pakistan.

After the national flag hoisting ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that international experts and defense analysts had applauded Pakistan for effectively countering Indian aggression during the recent conflict. He added that the rapid and calculated reaction had been seen as a display of Pakistan’s military enthusiasm.

He further said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) established air superiority by downing five Indian jets using advanced air strikes.

This move surprised the international military experts and highlighted Pakistan’s aerial strength, he said.

Ujjan stated that we had full confidence in the capabilities and determination of the Pakistan's armed forces, and the entire nation stands firmly with its military.

A large number of students, deans, directors, faculty members and officials of the LUMHS participated in the event and chanted slogans in favor of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Similar events were also held at Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro, Liaquat Institute of Medical & Health Sciences Thatta & Advanced Diagnostic Center LUMHS, Jamshoro.

