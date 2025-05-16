Youm-e-Tashakur Observed At LUMHS Jamshoro With Patriotic Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Gratitude) was observed with enthusiasm at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro on Friday to honor the remarkable victory of of the brave armed forces and people of Pakistan.
After the national flag hoisting ceremony, the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that international experts and defense analysts had applauded Pakistan for effectively countering Indian aggression during the recent conflict. He added that the rapid and calculated reaction had been seen as a display of Pakistan’s military enthusiasm.
He further said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) established air superiority by downing five Indian jets using advanced air strikes.
This move surprised the international military experts and highlighted Pakistan’s aerial strength, he said.
Ujjan stated that we had full confidence in the capabilities and determination of the Pakistan's armed forces, and the entire nation stands firmly with its military.
A large number of students, deans, directors, faculty members and officials of the LUMHS participated in the event and chanted slogans in favor of the armed forces of Pakistan.
Similar events were also held at Bilawal Medical College Jamshoro, Liaquat Institute of Medical & Health Sciences Thatta & Advanced Diagnostic Center LUMHS, Jamshoro.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC visits residence of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat3 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Faisalabad observes Youm-e-Tahakur3 minutes ago
-
Guidelines issued as hot, dry conditions increase white fly threat for cotton3 minutes ago
-
FM PASS commends FGP’s vision for advancing underprivileged communities through climate resilience ..3 minutes ago
-
AFMDC observes Youm-e-Tashakur3 minutes ago
-
Student council elections held in Bahawalpur's schools3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at LUMHS Jamshoro with Patriotic Zeal4 minutes ago
-
Flag-hoisting held to mark thanksgiving day in Kharian13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan armed forces paid tribute13 minutes ago
-
Rhythmic fusion 'Alhamra Drumming' enthralls audience13 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University marks Youm-e-Tashakur13 minutes ago
-
Karachi Police mark Youm-e-Tashakkur, honor armed forces’ victory13 minutes ago