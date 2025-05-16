Youm-e-Tashakur Observed At SBBU Nawabshah With Patriotic Zeal
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad observed "Yom e Tashakur" to commemorate the Pakistan Army’s successful efforts in thwarting the war aggression.
On this occasion, a passionate rally was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah, in which a large number of faculty members, students, and administrative staff participated.
During the rally, participants carried national flags and expressed their patriotic love for the country, while paying tribute to the bravery, sacrifices, and efforts of the Pakistan Army in defending the homeland.
Vice Chancellor in his address said that Pakistan Army is a symbol of the nation’s security, bravely confronting every threat. VC added that the university's observance of Yom e Tashakur is a means of instilling national awareness in the younger generation and expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nation observes ‘Day of Gratitude’ following decisive victory over India; special prayers held a ..1 second ago
-
Thanksgiving Day celebrated in KMU12 seconds ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at SBBU Nawabshah with Patriotic Zeal14 seconds ago
-
Two held for human smuggling10 minutes ago
-
Capital police mark ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ to tribute armed forces, martyrs10 minutes ago
-
FCCI observes Youm-e-Tashakur10 minutes ago
-
Seminar held at school to honour Pakistan armed forces20 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates veterinary ultrasound machine at Khanewal20 minutes ago
-
‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ observed in tehsil Jaranwala20 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated at IUB20 minutes ago
-
DC visits residence of martyred Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat30 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Faisalabad observes Youm-e-Tahakur30 minutes ago