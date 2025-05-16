Youm-e-Tashakur Observed at SBBU Nawabshah with Patriotic Zeal

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad observed "Yom e Tashakur" to commemorate the Pakistan Army’s successful efforts in thwarting the war aggression.

On this occasion, a passionate rally was led by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah, in which a large number of faculty members, students, and administrative staff participated.

During the rally, participants carried national flags and expressed their patriotic love for the country, while paying tribute to the bravery, sacrifices, and efforts of the Pakistan Army in defending the homeland.

Vice Chancellor in his address said that Pakistan Army is a symbol of the nation’s security, bravely confronting every threat. VC added that the university's observance of Yom e Tashakur is a means of instilling national awareness in the younger generation and expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army.