Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Observed In Bahawalpur

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) on the success of 'Maaraka-e-Haq' (Battle of Righteousness) was celebrated in Bahawalpur with national fervour and a spirit of national unity.

On this occasion, a dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Bahawalpur, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur hoisted the national flag. The national anthem was played, and a smart contingent of police presented a salute. A large number of district and divisional officers, the District Bar Association, lawyers, the Anjuman-e-Tajiran (traders association), civil society, government employees, women, and students participated in the ceremony.

After the ceremony, a grand public rally was taken out, starting from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and ending at library Chowk. People from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the rally, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and chanting slogans of "Pak Fauj Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan Army) and "Pakistan Paindabad" (Long Live Pakistan).

The participants held banners and panaflexes bearing messages related to Youm-e-Tashakur and "Maarka-e-Haq". Addressing the gathering, speakers said that the Pakistan Armed Forces, under Operation Buniyan Marsus, had given a befitting response to the aggressive intentions of the enemy and raised the nation's head with pride by achieving victory in "Maarka-e-Haq". They said that Operation Buniyan Marsus is a historic turning point in the defense of Pakistan, a shining example of national unity, sacrifice, and bravery. The speakers paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and the nation. The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the security, stability, and prosperity of the homeland.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

16 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

16 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

16 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

16 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

16 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan