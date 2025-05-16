Youm-e-Tashakur Observed In Bahawalpur
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) on the success of 'Maaraka-e-Haq' (Battle of Righteousness) was celebrated in Bahawalpur with national fervour and a spirit of national unity.
On this occasion, a dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Bahawalpur, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur hoisted the national flag. The national anthem was played, and a smart contingent of police presented a salute. A large number of district and divisional officers, the District Bar Association, lawyers, the Anjuman-e-Tajiran (traders association), civil society, government employees, women, and students participated in the ceremony.
After the ceremony, a grand public rally was taken out, starting from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and ending at library Chowk. People from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the rally, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and chanting slogans of "Pak Fauj Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan Army) and "Pakistan Paindabad" (Long Live Pakistan).
The participants held banners and panaflexes bearing messages related to Youm-e-Tashakur and "Maarka-e-Haq". Addressing the gathering, speakers said that the Pakistan Armed Forces, under Operation Buniyan Marsus, had given a befitting response to the aggressive intentions of the enemy and raised the nation's head with pride by achieving victory in "Maarka-e-Haq". They said that Operation Buniyan Marsus is a historic turning point in the defense of Pakistan, a shining example of national unity, sacrifice, and bravery. The speakers paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and the nation. The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the security, stability, and prosperity of the homeland.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting to advance disability inclusion and accessibility reforms2 minutes ago
-
GCUF celebrates Youm-e-Tashakur2 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
SALU observes ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ to pay tribute to valiant armed forces12 minutes ago
-
NPC organized governing body meeting to review upcoming events12 minutes ago
-
Decries personal attacks, calls for respect for all leaders to prevail in senate: Irfan Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
German Consul General meets with Sukkur Chamber of Commerce12 minutes ago
-
NCRC organizes first-ever consultation on minority children’s rights in KP12 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad marks “Youm-e-Tashakur for Marka-i-Haq” to present tribute armed forces12 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur commemorated in DIKhan to celebrate historic victory & salute heroes22 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held at Governor House to mark victory in battle for truth22 minutes ago
-
Nationwide celebrations continue after Pakistan’s strong response to Indian aggression; Youm-e-Tas ..22 minutes ago