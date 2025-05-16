Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Like the rest of the country, the Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) on the success of 'Maaraka-e-Haq' (Battle of Righteousness) was celebrated in Bahawalpur with national fervour and a spirit of national unity.

On this occasion, a dignified flag hoisting ceremony was held in the lawn of the Deputy Commissioner's Office Bahawalpur, where Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur hoisted the national flag. The national anthem was played, and a smart contingent of police presented a salute. A large number of district and divisional officers, the District Bar Association, lawyers, the Anjuman-e-Tajiran (traders association), civil society, government employees, women, and students participated in the ceremony.

After the ceremony, a grand public rally was taken out, starting from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and ending at library Chowk. People from different walks of life participated enthusiastically in the rally, expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Armed Forces and chanting slogans of "Pak Fauj Zindabad" (Long Live Pakistan Army) and "Pakistan Paindabad" (Long Live Pakistan).

The participants held banners and panaflexes bearing messages related to Youm-e-Tashakur and "Maarka-e-Haq". Addressing the gathering, speakers said that the Pakistan Armed Forces, under Operation Buniyan Marsus, had given a befitting response to the aggressive intentions of the enemy and raised the nation's head with pride by achieving victory in "Maarka-e-Haq". They said that Operation Buniyan Marsus is a historic turning point in the defense of Pakistan, a shining example of national unity, sacrifice, and bravery. The speakers paid glowing tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country and the nation. The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the security, stability, and prosperity of the homeland.