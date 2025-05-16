Youm-e-Tashakur Observed In Samundri
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur was observed in Samundri with remarkable enthusiasm to honour the historic victory and bravery of Pak armed forces in Marka-e-Haq.
In this connection, Tashakur rally was also taken out from Municipal Committee Office Samundri which reflected a powerful expression of national pride and solidarity.
Assistant Commissioner (AC) Samundri Usman Sikandar Hunjra led the rally in which Chief Officer Municipal Committee Tahir Farooq, former Chairman Market Committee Chaudhary Aslam Gujjar, Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood Gul, Rao Aqib Raheem, DSP Samundri Circle Aftab Sabir, SHO City Samundri police station Najam-ul-Hassan, Tehsildar Mohsin and others were also present in addition to the students from Government High school No.
1 and Government High School No. 2,
Speaking on the occasion, AC Samundri paid tribute to the valor of Pak army and said that it had attained a historic success during operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.
This fight also delivered a clear message to the heavy weight enemy that it should not violate the geographical and ideological boundaries of Pakistan, otherwise, it would have to face dire consequences, he added.
The participants not only demonstrated collective gratitude toward the Pak armed forces but also reflected a strong sense of unity and national devotion.
The rally also reflected that the entire Samundri Tehsil stood tall in support of those who have defended the national honor with valor and sacrifice.
