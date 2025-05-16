Open Menu

Youm-e-Tashakur Observed In Samundri

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Youm-e-Tashakur observed in Samundri

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur was observed in Samundri with remarkable enthusiasm to honour the historic victory and bravery of Pak armed forces in Marka-e-Haq.

In this connection, Tashakur rally was also taken out from Municipal Committee Office Samundri which reflected a powerful expression of national pride and solidarity.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Samundri Usman Sikandar Hunjra led the rally in which Chief Officer Municipal Committee Tahir Farooq, former Chairman Market Committee Chaudhary Aslam Gujjar, Chaudhary Khalid Mehmood Gul, Rao Aqib Raheem, DSP Samundri Circle Aftab Sabir, SHO City Samundri police station Najam-ul-Hassan, Tehsildar Mohsin and others were also present in addition to the students from Government High school No.

1 and Government High School No. 2,

Speaking on the occasion, AC Samundri paid tribute to the valor of Pak army and said that it had attained a historic success during operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

This fight also delivered a clear message to the heavy weight enemy that it should not violate the geographical and ideological boundaries of Pakistan, otherwise, it would have to face dire consequences, he added.

The participants not only demonstrated collective gratitude toward the Pak armed forces but also reflected a strong sense of unity and national devotion.

The rally also reflected that the entire Samundri Tehsil stood tall in support of those who have defended the national honor with valor and sacrifice.

Recent Stories

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI ..

NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

3 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage ..

Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces

3 hours ago
 Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for ..

Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza v ..

Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..

17 hours ago
Three killed, one injured in different incidents i ..

Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock

17 hours ago
 Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony t ..

Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday

17 hours ago
 United Nations dismisses independence bid from Bal ..

United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..

17 hours ago
 Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at che ..

Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi

17 hours ago
 Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy bu ..

Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan