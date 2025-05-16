‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ Observed In Tehsil Jaranwala
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur was observed under the aegis of Municipal Committee, tehsil Jaranwala, on Friday.
A rally was held to express solidarity and pay tribute to the Pak armed forces. A large number of people from various walks of life including traders, lawyers, teachers, students, political and social activists participated in the rally.
Political figures Bilal Badar Chaudhry, Sardar Khan Bahadur Dogar, Sardar Asghar Dogar, Chief Officer Mohsin Mazhar, and President Bar Irfan Afzal also attended the rally.
They paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the martyrs of "Bunyan Marsoos" operation.
The civil society also expressed gratitude to the armed forces for their brilliant victory in the operation.
Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Commissioner, Jaranwala Aurangzeb Goraya said that the message of ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ has connected the hearts of the Pakistani nation.
“We salute the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country”, he said.
Later, the Assistant Commissioner and other participants went to the grave of martyr Col. Arshad Hussain Shaheed, laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Dua-e-Fatiha.
