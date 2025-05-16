Youm-e-Tashakur observed nationwide to honour Pakistan Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanksgiving) was observed with national fervour across Pakistan on Friday to commemorate the country's historic military victory during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos of Marka-e-Haq.

The day served as a tribute to the valor of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the unwavering spirit of its citizens.

The nation began the day with special prayers and Quran recitations in mosques, seeking blessings and expressing gratitude to Almighty Allah. A 31-gun salute was presented in the Federal capital at dawn, while provincial capitals echoed with 21-gun salutes marking the formal commencement of the day’s celebrations.

Ceremonial change of guard events took place at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi and at Allama Iqbal’s tomb in Lahore. Across the country, families of martyrs were honoured in special gatherings, recognizing their ultimate sacrifice for the motherland.

The central ceremony was being held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as the chief guest. Also in attendance were the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff. Earlier in the day, the prime minister hoisted the national flag at the Prime Minister’s House to mark the occasion.

In his official message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled the events of the midnight of May 6 and 7, stating that India had carried out a cowardly attack, leading to the martyrdom of innocent Pakistanis. "Our response was swift and decisive.

The world witnessed how an enemy many times larger was brought to its knees, and its pride—fighter jets—turned to ashes," he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari in his message paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire military leadership, especially the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the

Chief of Naval Staff.

This victory not only belongs to Pakistan's Armed Forces but also to the entire Pakistani nation, who stood like Bunyan-um-Marsoos against the enemy aggression.

In Lahore, the Corps Commander paid homage at Iqbal’s mausoleum. Meanwhile, a comprehensive security plan was put in place by Lahore police to ensure public safety during the day’s events.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including its merged tribal districts, saw vibrant commemorations. In Peshawar, the ceremony at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium featured passionate tributes, military parades, and slogans like “Allaho Akbar” and “Pakistan Zindabad” that echoed through the venue.

Celebrations extended beyond borders, with the Pakistani community in Chicago also observing Youm-e-Tashakur. Participants expressed gratitude and saluted the armed forces’ sacrifices through patriotic gatherings.

Youm-e Tashakur was celebrated across Balochistan including the provincial capital Quetta to pay tribute to armed forces and the people over victory in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos of Marka-e Haq.

In Murree and other towns, citizens marked the day with traditional zeal, participating in thanksgiving rallies, community prayers, and flag hoisting ceremonies. A solemn event at the Deputy Commissioner South Office paid special tribute to the national spirit and the bravery of Pakistan’s defenders.

Across the country, Youm-e-Tashakur stood as a powerful reminder of unity, resilience, and gratitude—a collective

recognition of the nation's strength in the face of adversity.